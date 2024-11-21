Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chief executive of Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough councils is set to take on a new role as the interim chief executive of Hastings Borough Council.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday (November 20), Hastings councillors unanimously agreed to appoint Robert Cottrill as the authority’s interim chief executive.

The appointment is for an initial six-month period. The council says Mr Cottrill will continue as the chief executive for Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council, dividing his time between each authority.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am very pleased to have the support of the leaders of both Eastbourne and Lewes council to be able to propose Rob Cottrill as our interim chief exec for an initial six months.

Robert Cottrill

“He will be committed to helping us transform the council and speed up progress on the shared services commitments that we’ve made. I think if you have a brief glance at his CV … you will see how relevant his skills are to the priorities in Hastings.

“He has huge experience in delivering shared services and transformation. He has delivered much needed housing, reduced temporary accommodation spend, he has led on regeneration projects and also improved resident satisfaction to 95 per cent approval and he also has a huge interest in the cultural sector having led on the regeneration in Eastbourne around the theatres and the gallery.

“He also has the added benefit of living in Hastings, so he really has a lot of self-interest in making sure that we are doing our best job possible.”

Mr Cottrill has been chief executive at Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Council since January 2016 and has 35 years’ experience in the public sector.

His local government career began at Basildon District Council as a planning officer. He then worked in planning and regeneration in the London Boroughs of Westminster, then Tower Hamlets, followed by senior roles at Reigate and Banstead Brough Council and Tunbridge Wells Borough Council.

He was appointed chief executive at Eastbourne in 2009 and to the joint role with Lewes District Council in 2016. He also has experience in a number of board roles, in both the private and public sector.

In a statement released after the meeting, Mr Cotrill said: “I am very excited to begin working with Julia, her councillor colleagues, and all the dedicated and talented officers within Hastings Borough Council.

“As a resident of Hastings, I know the town well and consider it a great honour and privilege to be asked to lead our council.

“Local government faces many challenges, but we also have significant opportunities to enhance the services that the people of Hastings rely on.”

The appointment, which was unanimously agreed by Hastings councillors, comes after Jane Hartnell, the authority’s previous chief executive, departed from her role last month.

In a statement released at the time, Mrs Hartnell said “I have been honoured and proud to serve the people of Hastings in numerous roles over the twenty seven years I have worked for Hastings Borough Council.

“The staff team are all incredible, they work so hard every day, often in very challenging circumstances to ensure local people get the services they need to live their best lives. I leave the council in very capable hands, and look forward to following their achievements and successes into the future.”