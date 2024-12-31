Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who set up a charity in Hastings almost a decade ago to help support the vulnerable in town have been awarded MBEs in the New Year’s Honours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dom and Alexandria Warren started Dom’s Food Mission in May 2015 with nothing but a notepad and a dream to help others after seeing local children go hungry right on their doorstep.

The couple built the dream into a fully registered award-winning charity, gaining celebrity ambassadors to support the drive and the support of a loyal and devoted team of volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website, Dom’s Food Mission said it is an ‘environmentally conscious surplus food charity deeply committed to supporting our community by providing in-date, nutritious food to those facing food insecurity’.

Dom and Alexandria Warren

Both Dom and Alexandria were named in the New Year’s Honours List 2025 and awarded an MBE for services to the eradication of food waste and poverty.

Alexandria said: “We are completely overwhelmed and so grateful for all the support and love shown towards us, our amazing team and Dom’s Food Mission. We're super grateful for you all and look forward to what's to come.”

Dom said: “We are just blown away really as we've loved every moment of support from everyone and helping others is key to us. We want to thank everyone and our amazing team, not a bad 40th birthday gift either. Hopefully this will inspire change for so many to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dom’s Food Mission was created in 2015 to help others by stopping foods from hitting landfill so our communities may eat. Over nine years strong helping so many and continuing to make a difference, we’re looking forward to what 2025 may bring for our town.

“We will definitely slow a little and have some much-needed family time but projects will continue to improve and impact the lives of those around us, especially the future of tomorrow.”

The charity said over the last two years, it has ‘successfully prevented 200 metric tons of food from going to waste, redirecting these resources to serve the community, equating to 500,000 meals.

It runs several projects, such as the Boot Hunger Out and Helping Hand projects.

More information can be found at www.domsfoodmission.com.