Hastings couple’s plea to help treat puppy’s pain

Jacob Heneke and Leah Barrett posted the plea on GoFundMe after their puppy was diagnosed with Craniomandibular Osteopathy.

The disease means that Frank, a seven month old German shepherd, has a jaw that is constantly ‘self-destroying’ itself.

Jacob and Leah have already raised £2,380, but the cost to run the diagnostic tests alone will cost close to £4,000.

Jacob and Leah said on the GoFundMe website: “We got Frank from Hailsham and were told that himself, his siblings and his mother were all found at the side of the road.

“We’re 21 and 22 and thought we were being responsible dog parents’ getting Frankie insured, but unfortunately he started to feel poorly within the 14 day window when you aren’t covered and now we have a massive vet bill.

“From all of his tests, they were able to diagnose him with Craniomandibular Osteopathy. There is no ongoing treatment for the illness, only pain management.

“Whilst being so happy that this isn’t a life threatening disease, and he will make a full recovery, the vet bill is a really big hit to us.

“We know everybody is struggling at the moment, and a lot of people won’t be able to donate but even the smallest donations are a great help.”