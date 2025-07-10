Plans for a housing development on the edge of Hastings have been approved for the second time.

Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee reconsidered proposals to build 26 dwellings on land to the west of Rock Lane.

The application, from Jerboa Homes Limited, had previously been approved in October, but was brought back for further consideration as a result of new information about the site.

The committee’s previous approval carried a condition, which would have required the developer to secure a certificate from the Naturespace District Licensing Scheme. This would have confirmed all the necessary measures had been taken to avoid harming Great Crested Newts — a protected species, which it had been considered could be present in a pond nearby the site.

Since the previous hearing, the applicant had undertaken environmental DNA (eDNA) testing, which indicates there are no Great Crested Newts within the pond. As a result, the scheme’s conditions needed to be updated.

Proposing approval, Cllr Judy Rogers (Lab) said: “This is only coming back with the result of the report on the Great Crested Newt, which has proved that it is not going to be a problem for that site.

“So given that we’ve already approved it, I am happy to propose that we approve it following this additional information.”

In a report to the committee, officers set out how the scheme will result in some ‘low level harm’ to the AONB, but this was judged ‘not be outweighed’ by the benefits of additional housing.

The council had received 45 letters of objection. They argued the scheme would have an unacceptable impact on infrastructure and result in loss of green space.

Guestling Parish Council submitted an objection, raising concerns around drainage and highways traffic.

The development is expected to include 10 affordable homes.