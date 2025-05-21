Hastings drag queen to take over church

Hastings drag queen Heather Duster will be taking to the pulpit of St Leonards Church, London Road, on Sunday May 25 to host an alternative Sunday service as part of the A Curious Town Plays Festival.

There will be comedy, magic and a confession booth. Special guest performers include Sweet FA, Gem the Clown, Tayris, Loose Willis, Just Saul and more. Doors open at 3.30pm and the show starts at 4pm.

Heather Duster is the self titled Queen of Clean. Her sparkling singing voice and routine landed her in the final of The Gold Rush season 3 and she's since been sweeping stages across London and the UK.

She has performed at venues such as The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, The Tate Modern, Google head office, Mighty Hoopla Festival and many more. She has hosted Hastings Pride, Queer on the Pier and a year-long residency at The Nest in Hastings Old Town.

Heather Duster is played by Molly Hemsley, who was was born and raised in Hastings. She studied at Rose Bruford college of Theatre and Performance and trained in Musical Theatre. She has been working as a professional Drag Artist and producer since 2017. She produces and hosts drag and cabaret shows such as ‘Silly Little Cabaret’, ‘Prima Dona Cabaret’, ‘She’s…’ and ‘Bring Baby Drag Bingo’.

You can book tickets for the show here

1 . Heather Duster Heather Duster Photo: supplied

2 . Heather Duster Heather Duster Photo: supplied

3 . Heather Duster Heather Duster Photo: supplied