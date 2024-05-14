Hastings emergency road closure
East Sussex Highways has closed Tower Road in St Leonards today for emergency carriageway repairs at the junction of Bohemia Road.
A spokesperson for highways contractors Balfour Beatty said: “There are temporary traffic signals in operation on Bohemia Road while these works take place.
"We are aiming to re-open the road later today and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
