Hastings emergency road closure

By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th May 2024, 14:31 BST
Tower Road in St Leonards is closed
East Sussex Highways has closed Tower Road in St Leonards today for emergency carriageway repairs at the junction of Bohemia Road.

A spokesperson for highways contractors Balfour Beatty said: “There are temporary traffic signals in operation on Bohemia Road while these works take place.

"We are aiming to re-open the road later today and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

