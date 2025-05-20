St Mary's Terrace, Hastings, was closed by East Sussex Highways on May 20 due to a void in the footway and carriageway.
A spokespersons said: “St Marys Terrace, Hastings, remains closed due to a void in both the footway and carriageway. We anticipate repairs to be completed by mid-June. Thank you for your patience.”
