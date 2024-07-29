Hastings Emergency Services Day in 30 pictures

They were taking part in Hastings Emergency Services Day which allows local people to learn more about the services and meet the people behind them.

The event was organised by Hastings RNLI and was actually interrupted at one point by a real emergency when the Hastings lifeboat was launched.

Kevin Boorman, who took these pictures, said: “Our Shannon all weather lifeboat was called out on a service during the event, and many visitors to the event were able to witness a real launch first hand. The bunting that had decorated the boat had to be quickly removed.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to take some pics from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service aerial ladder platform whilst it was raised, and attach pics from that too. These views are rarely seen.”

The event enjoyed sunny weather and attracted a good crowd of people throughout the afternoon.

It is believed the lifeboat was launched to join the search for a missing diver off the coast of Hastings. Sadly a body was later recovered.

