Dark Tourism, Ukraine -Chernobyl - courtesy of Rebecca Bathory

In a post extinction event world, a group of survivors have built a community around the need to question and to learn - to Turn the Page. Into their midst comes a ‘parent of the extinction’ and a counsel of truth and reconciliation is convened. The musical has been developed by the award-winning team director Dominique Gerrard and writer John Knowles, who are working with musical director Maisy Crunden (supporting young musical composer/songwriter Finley Bex) and neurodiverse creative producer Mollie Jo Tucker.

John said: “Being commissioned to write a play about climate change is in many ways a poisoned chalice. You know that from the outset you are almost bound to fail. In order to simplify the subject matter you run the risk of sounding… well… simplistic. The issues are complex and the ramifications of in-action are overwhelming. And yet that is what the award winning, writing and creative team have taken on board.

“Turn the Page is a play, with music, which is aimed at young adults. It comes from both a place of political and environmental concern and personal connection.”

Writer John was keenly aware that tackling climate change with a list of ‘thou shalt not’s and ‘thou shalt’s was not what he wanted. Instead he wanted to tackle the issue behind all decisions on the subject, why don't we re-think and question, everything: “As a society we have grown complacent that we know the answer, we’ve never had it so good and we just need to tinker, buy an electric car, a better electric kettle and puff everything will be alright. There are two key boos which have informed my writing on this project The Talking Revolution and Utopia for Realists. The Talking Revolution looks at how we communicate with one another more effectively, how we get our message across and how, more importantly, we learn to listen whilst Utopia for Realists asks us to question what we have taken for granted and to pose questions with bold statements (the poor are poor because they have no money so why not just give them money?). Turn the Page is aimed at young adults on the verge of major life changes, such as leaving home and going to university or work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have two children, one of whom is autistic and I was mindful of every step to see him through higher education and yet my other son I blithely assumed would be ready, ready to leave home and go to university. So it came as a shock when he broke down and confessed that he didn't feel ready or equipped.

“The play is about a society which at all stages aims to question its values. It is by no means a utopia. As Oscar Wild suggests, once you reach Utopia you should hoist your sail and set forth as there is no end to the search, no point at which you cannot learn to do, be better.

“Turn the Page tackles climate change by asking two vital questions: why did we, our generation, fail to tackle what we knew was coming? Why did we think that the norm could be maintained? And how do we build a better future if we are unable to question ourselves and challenge conventions?

“Mankind has a clear choice, face climate change by truly changing or tinker and fail. The rich are already buying property on the higher ground or like Elon Musk building spaceships to Mars. But we owe it to the next generation to be bolder and to give them hope and as Greta Thunberg says ‘Hope is a Verb’, hope is an action that demands that we do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad