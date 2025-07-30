Hastings families can have fun getting active this summer
Active Hastings has a bumper calendar of activities for children taking place throughout the town during the summer holidays.
Activities include a Holiday Activity and Food Programme, tennis, girls football, beach volleyball, street dance, rugby, muay thai, street sports, athletics and table tennis.
Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give people of all ages and abilities easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. For full details and to book sessions visit the Active Hastings website here. For general queries about any of their summer holiday activities, please contact the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051 or email [email protected].
