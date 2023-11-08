Hastings families left without heating after flooding knocks out gas supply in housing block
Philip Gardiner, who lives in Harold Road, said the area outside his and the other 23 flats in the block, suffered extensive flooding on Saturday (November 4) after the town was hit with torrential rain.
He said several gas meters outside the building were damaged due to the flooding.
Philip said on Monday (November 6) that his family had been without gas since last Wednesday (November 1) following the earlier flooding caused by Storm Ciarán.
He said: “It's a crazy situation. Some families were contacted by Orbit housing association on Sunday night (November 5), offering them heaters. Flats were flooded as well.
“Throughout the day on Saturday the water kept on rising and rising outside. It went up to 6ft deep. The fire brigade came out and it could not pump the water out because there was nowhere for it to go.
“The flood water wiped out most of the residents’ gas supply and central heating.”
He added that the flood water had all gone by Monday.
A spokesperson for Orbit said: “The welfare of our customers is our absolute priority. Unfortunately, flooding managed to damage a handful of gas meters, which affected the heating supply of three properties which use prepayment meters.
“We provided fan heaters and support to customers who advised us that they were experiencing disruption and advised them to contact their personal gas suppliers to arrange the repair of their gas meters.
“Our team have also visited customers to identify whether further support was needed and liaise with them regarding their individual needs if required. This included offering fan heaters and the option of alternative temporary accommodation for those most in need. We continue to be contactable for additional support and encourage our customers to get in touch directly with any concerns they may have.”