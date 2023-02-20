Hastings Fat Tuesday: Don't miss this amazing free event tonight

Expect the full King Size Slim heavyweight acoustics band direct from aboard the Merchant Vessel Sea Witch and very special guests from across the amazing Hastings music scene. The music starts from 8pmBefore that, at 5pm, people can take part in a Q&A with legendary journalist John Robb who will be in conversation with Andy Fyfe, previewing his about-to-be-published book The Art of Darkness - A History Of Goth.