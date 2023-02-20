Hastings Fat Tuesday: Don't miss this amazing free event tonight
Slim Monday has become a popular part of the festival and features award-winning singer and guitarist King Size Slim performing at the Lord Nelson pub at The Bourne, in Hastings Old Town tonight (Monday February 20)
Expect the full King Size Slim heavyweight acoustics band direct from aboard the Merchant Vessel Sea Witch and very special guests from across the amazing Hastings music scene. The music starts from 8pmBefore that, at 5pm, people can take part in a Q&A with legendary journalist John Robb who will be in conversation with Andy Fyfe, previewing his about-to-be-published book The Art of Darkness - A History Of Goth.
Earlier this year King Size Slim’s new album Songs From The MV Sea Witch, received airplay on five continents and made the top 20 of the Independent Blues Broadcasters Association charts.
