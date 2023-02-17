Billed as the biggest Mardi Gras festival in the UK Fat Tuesday is back again this weekend and is looking to be bigger and better than ever with the majority of it free to attend.

Highlights include Preservation Sunday with its colourful umbrella parade and party at the White Rock Theatre. The spotlight falls on brilliant local performer King Size Slim on Monday February 20 when he hosts Slim Monday at the Lord Nelson pub in Hastings Old Town at 8pm (admission free).

The Fat Tuesday Tour, on February 21 sees 24 established acts playing 20 minute sets at different venues. But before that is the massively popular Unplugged Saturday event with 60 emerging and established artists and bands covering every genre you can think of, playing 15 minute acoustic sets. Stay in in one venue to watch ten bands or venue hop to see many more.

It can be a bit confusing so we have provided a see at a glance guide here to guide you as to who is playing where on Unplugged Saturday at what time and where the venues are located.

London Trader: East Beach Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Ragati String Band; 1.45pm Kinsella; 2.15pm Matt James; 2.45pm; Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane; 3.15pm The Umbrella Birds; 3.45pm The Rufus Stone Band; 4.15pm Coral Pals; 16.45pm The Shady Pines; 5.15pm Shady Baby; 17.45pm Mighty Sounds.

FILO (First In Last Out) High Street, Old Town: 1pm Beth Sarah; 1.30pm Melo; 2pm Le Skiv; 2.30pm The Rebel Gentlemen; 3pm Snake Eats Boy; 3.30pm Stone Junction; 4pm king Size Slim; 4.30pm Patients; 5pm Fat Tuesday Club; 5.30pmThe Kukes.

Jenny Lind: High Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Sugar Loaf Band (folk rock); 1.45pm Lewis Floyd Henry; 2.15pm Ragati String Band; 14.45pm Kinsella; 3.15pm Matt James; 3.45pm Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane; 4.15pm The Umbrella Birds; 4.45pm Rufus Stone Band; 5.15pm Coral Palms 5.45pm The Shady Pines.

Porters: High Street, Hastings Old Town: 1,30pm Creature Creature; 2pm Beth Sarah; 2.30pm Melo; 3pm Le Skiv; 3.30pm The Rebel Gentlemen; 4pm Snake Eats Boy; 4.30pm Stone Junction; 5pm King Size Slim; 5.30pm Patients.

Royal Standard: East Beach Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Rufus Miller; 1.45pm Dhol Players and Band Baja; 2.15pm Sugar Loaf Band; 2.45pm Lewis Floyd Henry; 3.15pm; Ragati String Band; 3.45pm Kinsella 4.15pm Matt James; 4.45pm Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane; 5.15pm The Umbrella Birds; 5.45pm Rufus Stone Band.

The Dolphin, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings Old Town: 1pm Dead Rabbits; 1.30pm Prince Keira, 2pm Atli; 2.30pm Creature Creature; 3pm Beth Sarah; 3.30pm Melo; 4pm Le Skiv; 4.30pm The Rebel Gentlemen; 5pm Snake Eats Boy; 5.30pm Stone Junction.

Dragon Bar, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Frank From Blue Velvet; 1.45pm Danny Horn and the Shared Myths; 2.15pm Rufus Miller; 2.45pm Dhol Players and Band Baja; 3.15pm Sugar Loaf Band; 3.45pm Lewis Floyd Henry. 4.15pm Ragati String Band; 4.45pm Kinsella; 5.15pm Matt James; 5.45pm Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane.

Anchor, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pm The United Stoats of America; 1.30pm Sabrian; 2pm Dead Rabbits; 2.30pm Prince Keira; 3pm Atli; 3.30pm Creature Creature; 4pm Beth Sarah; 4.30pm Melo; 5pm Le Skiv; 5.30pm The Rebel Gentlemen.

The Old Market, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm India Electric Co; 1.45pm Lost Revellers; 2.15pm Frank From Blue Velvet; 2.45pm Danny Horn and the Shared Myths; 3.15pm Rufus Miller; 3.45pm Dhol Players and Band Baja; 4.15pm Sugar Loaf Band; 4.45pm Lewis Floyd Henry; 5.15pm Ragati String Band; 5.45pm Kinsella.

The Old Pump House, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pm Robin Benett; 1.30pm Lily Ramona; 2pm The United Stoats of America; 2.30pm Sabrina; 3pm Dead Rabbits; 3.30pmPrince Keira; 4pm Atli; 4.30pm Creature Creature; 5pm Beth Sarah; 5.30pm Melo.

Albion (Scottish Bar) George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Hastings Punk Choir; 1.45pm Mr Wilson’s Second Liners; 2.15pm India Electric Co; 2.45pm; Lost Revellers; 3.15pm Frank From Blue Velvet; 3.45pm Danny Horn and the Shared Myths; 4.15pm Rufus Miller; 4.45pm Dhol Players and Band Baja; 5.15pm Sugar Loaf Band; 5.45pm Lewis Floyd Henry.

British Tea Museum, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pm Ethan Johns; 1.30pm Silent Natives; 2pm Robin Bennett; 2.30pm Lily Ramona; 3pm The United Stoats of America; 3.30pm Sabrina; 4pm Dead Rabbits; 4.30pm Prince Keira; 5pm Atli; 5.30pm Creature Creature.

Lord Nelson, The Bourne, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm Shady Baby; 1.45pm Mighty Sounds; 2.15pm Hastings Punk Choir; 2.45pm Mr Wilson’s Second Liners; 3.15pm India Electric Co; 3.45pm Lost Revellers; 4.15pm Frank From Blue Velvet; 4.45pm Danny Horn and the Shared Myths; 5.15pm Rufus Miller 5.45pm Dhol Players and Band Baja.

Albion (seafront bar) Hastings old Town: 1pm Fat Tuesday Club; 1.30pm The Kukes; 2pm Ehan Johns; 2.30pm Silent Natives; 3pm Robin Bennett; 3.30pm Lily Ramona; 4pm The United Stoats of America; 4.30pm Sabrina; 5pm Dead Rabbits; 5.30pm Prince Keira.

The Carlisle, Denmark Place, Hastings town centre: 1.15pm Coral Palms; 1.45pm The Shady Pine; 2.15pm Shady Baby; 2.45pm Mighty Sounds; 3.15pm Hastings Punk Choir; 3.45pm Mr Wilson’s Second Liners; 4.15pm India Electric Co; 4.45pm Lost Revellers; 5.15pm Frank From Blue Velvet; 5.45pm Danny Horn and the Shared Myths.

The Crown: All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pmKing Size Slim; 1.30pm Patients; 2pm Fat Tuesday Club; 2.30pm The Kukes; 3pm Ethan Johns; 3.30pm Silent Natives; 4pm Robin Bennett; 4.30pm Lily Ramona; 5pm The United Stoats of America; 5.30pm Sabrina.

East Hastings Angling Club The Stade, Hastings Old Town: 1.15pm The Umbrella Birds; 1.45pm The Rufus Stone Band; 2.15pm Coral Palms; 2.45pm The Shady Pines; 3.15pm Shady Baby; 3.45pm Mighty Sounds; 4.15pm Hastings Punk Choir; 4.45pm Mr Wilsons Second Liners; 5.15pm India Electric Co; 5.45pm Lost Revellers.

Seed, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pm Snake Eats Boy; 1.30pm Stone Junction; 2pm King Size Slim; 2.30pm Patients; 3pm Fat Tuesday Club; 3.30pm The Kukes; 4pm Ethan Johns; 4.30pm Silent Natives; 5pm Robin Bennett; 5.30pm Lily Ramona.

West Hastings Angling Club, promenade, Hastings seafront: 1.15pm Matt James; 1.45pm Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane; 2.15pm The Umbrellabirds; 2.45pm Rufus Stone Band; 3.15pm Coral Plams; 3.45pm Shady Pines; 4.15pm Shady Baby; 4.45pm Might Sounds; 5.15pm Hastings Punk Choir; 5.45pm Mr Wilsons Second Liners.

The Stag, All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town: 1pm Le Skiv; 1.30pm The Rebel Gentlemen; 2pm Snake Eats Boy; 2.30pm Stone Junction; 3pm King Size Slim; 3.30pm Patients; 4pm Fat Tuesday Club; 4.30pm The Kukes; 5pm Ethan Johns; 5.30pm Silent Natives.

Oscars on the Square, Warrior Square, St Leonards: 1pm Martin Ledner; 1.30m Tullis Rennie and Tara Franks; 2pm Elish Edwards; 2.30pm Tom Cole; 3pm Charlie Austen; 3.30pm Pepe Belmonte; 4pm Anna Page; 4.30pm Kay Iris; 5pm Tom Clarkson; 5.30pm The Twitten Revellers.

The Railway, Kings Road, St Leonards: 1.15pm Harry Osbourne; 1.45pm Victoria McDonnell Band; 2.15pm Cordelia Garside; 2.45pm Sistie Moose; 3.15pm The Wots Duo; 3.45pm George Dewhurst; 4.15pm The Longshore Drifters; 4.45pm Sister Suzie; 5.15pm Now and Then; 5.45pm Bold Reilly.

The Piper, Norman Road, St Leonards: 1pm: Tom Clarkson; 1.30pm Th Twitten Revellers; 2pm Martin Ledner; 2.30pm Tullis Rennie and Tara Franks; 3pm Elisha Edwards; 3.30pm Tom Cole; 4pm Charlie Austen; 4.30pm Pepe Belmonte; 5pm Anna Page; 5.30pm Kay Iris.

No 28 – Tommy’s Pizza old site, Norman Road, St Leonards: 1.15pm Now and Then; 1.45pm Bold Reilly; 2.15pm Harry Osbourne; 2.45pm Victoria McDonnell Band; 3.15pm Codelia Graside; 3.45pm Sistie Moose; 4.15pm The Wots Duo; 4.45pm George Dewhurst; 5.15pm The Longshore Drifters; 5.45pm Sister Suzie.

Heist, Norman Road, St Leonards: 1pm Anna page; 1.30pm Kay Iris; 2pm Tom Clarkson; 2.30pm The Twitten Revellers; 3pm Martin Ledner; 3.30pm Tullis Rennie and Tara Franks; 4pm Elisha Edwards; 4.30pm Tom Cole; 5pm Charlie Austen; 5.30pm Pepe Belmonte.

The St Leonards, London Road, St Leonards: 1.15pm The Longshore Drifters; 1.45pm Sister Suzie; 2.15pm Now and Then; 2.45pm Bold Reilly; 3.15pm Harry Osbourne; 3.45pm Victorial McDonnell Band; 4.15pm Cordelia Gartside; 4.45pm Sistie moose; 5.15pm The Wots Duo; 5.45pm George Dewhurst.

Collected Fictions, London Road, St Leonards: 1pm Charlie Austen; 1.30pm pepe Belmonte; 2pm Anna Page; 2.30pm Kay Iris; 3pm Tom Clarkson; 3.30pm The Twitten Revellers; 4pm Martin Ledner; 4.30pm Tullis Rennie and Tara Franks; 5pm Elisha Edwards; 5.30pm Tom Cole.

Cactus Hound: Western Road, St Leonards: 1.15pm The Wots Duo; 1.45pm George Dewhurst; 2.15pm The Longshore Drifters; 2.45pm Sister Suzie; 3.15pm Now and Then; 3.45pm Bold Reilley; 4.15pm Harry Osbourne; 4.45pm Victoria McDonnell Band; 5.15pm Cordelia Gartside; 5.45pm Sistie Moose.

Little Mashers, Kings Road, St Leonards: 1pm Elisha Edwards; 1.30pm Tom Cole; 2pm Charlie Austen; 2.30pm Pepe Belmonte; 3pm Anna Page; 3.30pm Kay Iris; 4pm Tom Clarkson; 4.30pm Twitten Revellers; 5pm Martin Ledner; 5.30pm Tullis Rennie and Tara Franks.

Day Glo Records, Silchester Road, St Leonards: 1.15pm Cordelia Gartside; 1.45pm Sistie Moose; 2.15pm The Wots Duo; 2.45pm George Dewhurst; 3.15pm The Longshore Drifters; 3.45pm Sister Suzie; 4.15pm Now and Then; 4.45pm Bold Reilly; 5.15pm Harry Osbourne; 5.45pm Victoria McDonnell Band.

