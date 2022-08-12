Hastings favourite King Size Slim performing new show at The Stables Theatre

Award winning Hastings artist Toby Barelli aka King Size Slim and the crew of the Merchant Vessel Sea Witch make a rare trip shoreside Saturday September 3 to broadcast their all-new all-original show direct from the Stables Theatre in the heart of the Hastings Old Town.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:15 pm

The distinctive King Size Slim Heavyweight Acoustic sound has performed on three continents and countless countries and festivals over the last 15 years, has appeared by a special invitation for Bahraini royalty and as hand-picked warm-up act for rock legends Queen.

King Size is well loved for his local performances at events such as the Fat Tuesday Festival. He released his latest album Songs from the Sea Witch this year.

The evenings' special guest, at The Stables, is St Leonards very own troubadour Mike Willis. Tickets are selling fast and are available from the Stables at www.stablestheatre.co.uk

King Size Slim will be playing Songs from the Sea Witch at The Stables Theatre on September 3

You can find out more and buy the album at www.kingsizeslim.com.

Songs from the Sea Witch at The Stables
