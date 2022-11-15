A derelict building was targeted by arsonists on Saturday evening (November 12), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
19 minutes ago
Firefighters were called to White Rock Gardens where crews tackled the blaze.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: “Police were contacted by the fire service around 7.35pm on Saturday to report a fire at a derelict building in White Rock Gardens. It's believed the fire was started deliberately. Anyone who saw what happened or has any other information should contact police on 101 quoting serial 1207 of 12/11.”