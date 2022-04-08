Hastings Fish Rolls outlet re-open this weekend

The popular Hastings Fish Rolls stall re-opens on Hastings seafront from Saturday April 9.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:06 am

It is situated in the station building at the Marine Parade end of Hastings Miniature Railway by the Boating Lake.

They plan to be open every weekend weather and fresh fish supplies permitting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The business was originally started by Tush and Pat Hamilton who would fry fresh dab fillets in olive oil and serve them in a bun. They operated the business for 16 years from the half-boat in Rock-a-Nore Road.

Hastings fish rolls re-opens SUS-220804-101520001

Another couple took on the business when Tush and Pat retired and it is still going strong with a move to marine Parade.

Have you read? Remembering when George Street in Hastings Old Town was busy with traffic

Have you read? Everything you need to know about the new pub opening in Hastings at Easter

HastingsGeorge StreetHastings Old Town