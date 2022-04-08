Hastings Fish Rolls outlet re-open this weekend

It is situated in the station building at the Marine Parade end of Hastings Miniature Railway by the Boating Lake.
They plan to be open every weekend weather and fresh fish supplies permitting.
The business was originally started by Tush and Pat Hamilton who would fry fresh dab fillets in olive oil and serve them in a bun. They operated the business for 16 years from the half-boat in Rock-a-Nore Road.
Another couple took on the business when Tush and Pat retired and it is still going strong with a move to marine Parade.