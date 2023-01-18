Alexandra Park has reopened following Monday’s major flooding.

The council said the incident has caused some damage, which will need repairing ‘over the coming weeks’.

The park was closed on Monday (January 16), along with Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and South Terrace following extensive flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major clean-up operation is still under way today (Wednesday, January 18) and the shopping centre remains closed until further notice.

Flooding in Alexandra Park, Hastings, on January 16 2023. Photo by Kevin Boorman

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said said firefighters were called to the area just after 5.10am on Monday and 14 businesses and ‘numerous’ homes were affected.

Crews spent the day yesterday (Tuesday, January 17) pumping water from the affected shops and premises at Priory Meadow before leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said Alexandra Park reopened yesterday.

A council spokesperson said: “We had teams in the park yesterday clearing and tidying and the water levels are almost back to normal now. It is back open again but there is some damage that will need repairing over the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad