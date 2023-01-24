Hastings flooding: These are the Priory Meadow shops that remain closed

Affected businesses are still undertaking a clean-up operation after flooding affected the area early in the morning last Monday (January 16).
The mall reopened on Friday (January 20) but a number of stores are still shut more than a week after the incident happened.
Today (Tuesday, January 24) on its website, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre said: “Due to localised flooding on January 16 our car park is currently closed until further notice.
“The mall has now reopened, however the following stores are still currently closed: The Works, HMV, Pandora, F.Hinds, Claire’s, Ernest Jones, Vision Express. Thank you for your understanding.”
The centre had to close immediately after flooding badly affected it and left the centre without electricity. South Terrace was badly hit and residents were evacuated, as a massive clean-up operation got under way. Firefighters were at the scene for more than a day pumping water from shops and premises.
Hundreds of residents also lost their electricity supply last Monday, UK Power Networks said.
Emergency services were first called to the scene after water was seen ‘gushing out of a drain’ in South Terrace.
Last Tuesday (January 17), John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said virtually every business in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was affected by the flooding, adding that businesses were only just counting the cost.
The AA said the road remains closed due to emergency repairs on South Terrace both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road.