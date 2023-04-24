The shop in Claremont, has its own cave at the rear, called Harper’s Cave, in what is known as Gotham Alley in Hastings. Shop owners James and Ruth Smart decided to make use of the atmospheric space.

The first of the monthly evenings is scheduled for Saturday May 27 and will include live music. There will be cheese boards where you can sample specialist cheeses and buy them by the weight, and a wine bar.

Cheese on Sea also has the largest selection of vegan cheeses in the area, so everyone is included. Ruth said: “It is going to be a lot of fun.”

James and Ruth Smart from Cheese on Sea in Hastings are now doing monthly cheese and wine events in Harper's Caves behind their shop in Claremont.

Tickets for the event include include a complimentary glass of wine and cheese samples on entry. Enquire at the shop in Claremont, Hastings town centre.

