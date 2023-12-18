Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes place at the charity’s Crowborough Road base, in Hastings, from 10am – 1pm. A spokesperson for the charity said: “Please join us for a hot Christmas dinner, eat in or take away, It is open to all those looking for warmth, food and company. No-one should spend Christmas alone.”

Dom’s Food Mission is an environmentally friendly surplus food charity, supporting our community, supplying in-date food to those facing food insecurity. In the last two years, Dom’s Food Mission has prevented 200 metric tons of food from going to landfill, instead redirecting it to within the local community, this equates to 500,000 meals.

In the spring of 2015, the husband and wife team of Dominic and Alexandria Warren, from Hastings, had a dream to help their community by creating a charity whose aim was to redirect in-date foods away from landfill to those suffering from food insecurity. The dream became reality and Dom’s Food Mission was born.