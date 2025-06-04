Hastings football team offering youth training

Greame Thomas, Kenny Mcnaughton, Cllr Kay, Ross Southwood, Cllr Haffenden, Mark Gardner and Keith Duly

Hollington United Football Club is now hosting youth training and matches at the Hollington Recreation Ground.

The recreation ground will continue to remain open and accessible to the public, with the pitch itself prioritised for football during the club’s training and match play. The club have taken on extra pitch maintenance responsibilities at their own cost, to ensure the pitch is fit for the additional football use.

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sports and leisure, said: “We are very excited to be working in partnership with Hollington United football Club, their deep roots in the area and commitment and enthusiasm in providing opportunities for local players makes them an exceptional community team. Their ideal location and respected reputation will help the club continue to grow in their local community.”

Keith Duly, Leisure Development Manager at Hastings Borough Council said “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Hollington United Football Club in this way, and we are all excited to bring more opportunities for young people in the area. The Active Hastings team are currently delivering sessions in Hollington, including Street Dance, Street Sports and Age Friendly sessions.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.

For more information on Hollington United Football club and all their activities visit www.theclubhq.com/hollington-united or if you have queries email the club at [email protected]

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website www.activehastings.org.uk.