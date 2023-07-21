The Nearly on the Beach Concert returns for a weekend of live music on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July.

Nearly on the beach concert

This fundraising family fun weekend is a free-to-enter two-day live music experience, all about raising money for our three local charities: Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat, Hastings Sea Cadets and Hastings RNLI. Please give generously to our collectors on site.

Organiser Carole Sharpe said: “Once again we have the very best local bands, here’s this year’s line-up:

Saturday: 1pm DJ Hastings Rock; 1.30pm Tin Whisky; 2.45pm Dead Calm; 4pm The Konks; 5.15pm Blues Brothers/Soul Sisters; 7pm Swing Street.

Sunday: 10.00am Reggae Brek with Mighty Sounds; 12.00pm DJ Hastings Rock; 12.30pm Something Else; 1.45pm 62 Stone; 2.45pm Dr Savage & Hot Sauce; 4.00pm Grace & Danger; 5.15pm E G Riley’s Funky Soul; 6.30pm The Kavemen.

“Start your Sunday with a bit of Reggae Brek. This year featuring Mighty Sounds. Gates open at 9.30am so come on down for breakfast and get your feet tapping ready for a day of fabulous music.

“This promises to be a weekend of fun for all the family. We have a merchandise stall, children’s lucky dip, tombola and much more. The BBQ Project will be providing the most delicious and innovative dishes. We have a licensed bar and tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

“Lots of seating is provided but you are welcome to bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day.

“Take a look at our website, www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk or find us on Facebook for a full list of timings for our event, links to all the bands, and photo galleries from previous years. You can also buy our merchandise or make a donation online.

“Please support our supporters, this event could not happen without the generous help of local companies including: Trade Paints, Littlewood Fencing, Arma Security, Revive Exterior Cleaning, John Bray, Funnel & Perring, The Jenny Lind and Biffa. You’ll find links to these and all our sponsors on the website.

“Please note that no glass or alcohol can be brought onto the site but there is a reasonably priced licenced bar available. Also, unfortunately, no dogs are allowed on site.

“All the bands, committee, staff, stewards and collectors give their time for free, and all the profits from the weekend go directly to the charity fund.”

