Hastings gets ready for annual May bank holiday biker invasion

And Hastings Borough Council has issued a plea to bikers urging them to use dedicated bike parking spaces and not block pavements or access for emergency vehicles.

Like the last couple of years, the formal ‘Bike1066’ event will not be taking place but that has not deterred thousands of bikes taking part in the traditional run.

A Council spokesperson said: “Hastings is looking forward to welcoming bikers for the traditional May Day bank holiday bike run on Monday 5 May. “Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place car park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles. “Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/ pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement.

"All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators and visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time on 5 May. “If you are travelling by car, remember car parks in Hastings will be busy over the May Day weekend, especially on the seafront. There are lots of other car parks if you are looking for somewhere to park - you can find details and charges on the Parking pages of our website: www.hastings.gov.uk/parking/carparks/.”

1 . Hastings May Day bikers Hastings May Day bikers designated parking Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings May Day bikers Hastings May Day bikers Photo: supplied