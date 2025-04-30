Hastings May Day bikersHastings May Day bikers
Hastings May Day bikers

Hastings gets ready for annual May bank holiday biker invasion

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:19 BST
Hastings is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers over the May bank holiday weekend for the big annual bike run.

And Hastings Borough Council has issued a plea to bikers urging them to use dedicated bike parking spaces and not block pavements or access for emergency vehicles.

Like the last couple of years, the formal ‘Bike1066’ event will not be taking place but that has not deterred thousands of bikes taking part in the traditional run.

A Council spokesperson said: “Hastings is looking forward to welcoming bikers for the traditional May Day bank holiday bike run on Monday 5 May. “Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place car park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles. “Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/ pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement.

"All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators and visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time on 5 May. “If you are travelling by car, remember car parks in Hastings will be busy over the May Day weekend, especially on the seafront. There are lots of other car parks if you are looking for somewhere to park - you can find details and charges on the Parking pages of our website: www.hastings.gov.uk/parking/carparks/.”

Have you read? Watch video of the 40th anniversary of Hastings Jack in the Green

Hastings May Day bikers designated parking

1. Hastings May Day bikers

Hastings May Day bikers designated parking Photo: supplied

Hastings May Day bikers

2. Hastings May Day bikers

Hastings May Day bikers Photo: supplied

Hastings May Day bikers

3. Hastings May Day bikers

Hastings May Day bikers Photo: supplied

Related topics:HastingsHastings Borough CouncilOld Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice