Hastings gets ready for town-wide beer festival

​What is claimed to be The UK’s biggest fully independent town-wide beer festival is looking to be bigger and better than ever this year with fifteen independently run pubs, bars, venues and bottleshops taking part, each showcasing an independent brewery of their choice over one weekend from Friday October 4 – Sunday 6.

Around 100 beer lines will be available over the weekend - the most ever included. No tickets or wristbands are required, simply a venue map, available from the pubs or online, on which to plot the pub crawl of your dreams.

The event covers most of the town from the top of St Leonards to the Old Town. Coming on board for the first time this year is popular beach-side cafe and bar Goat Ledge.

Here are the venues taking part and the breweries they will be showcasing over the weekend.

The Tower, on the corner of London Road and Tower Road, has Bristol Beer Factory beers.

Collected Fictions, on the lower part of Norman Road, has Baron brewery while nearby Heist, in Norman Road has Three Blind Mice and the Piper, opposite has Kernel.

Beers from Earth Ale are available from Goat Ledge, while the Courtyard, at White Rock, has Chainhouse beers.

The Seadog, at Priory Meadow, has State of Kind beers, while Eel and Bear, at Waldegrave Street, in the town centre, has beers from Pomona Island, while the Albert, at nearby Cornwallis Street, has beers from Cloudwater. Twelve Hundred Postcards, on Queens Road has Dark Revolution beers while The Imperial, also on Queens Road, has Rivington.

In the Old Town, the Albion has beers from Sussex brewery Three Acre, while the Jolly Fisherman, at East Beach Street has Left Handed Giant beers. Beers from Loud Shirt can be found at The Jenny Lind in the High Street, while The Crown, in All Saints Street, has a range of beers from Fauna.

Check with the individual venues for their opening times over the weekend. The event is a pre-cursor the Hastings Week, which runs from October 12 – 20.

