Hastings girl, 11, posts heart-warming message to community on lampposts
Seraphina McAteer-Dahlberg, aged 11, who lives on the West Hill, said she was inspired to post the message by a classmate at her school, who collects unwanted toys at Christmas for charity.
She and her friend, David Dinu, signed the message and then pinned 12 copies of it in a laminated poster on lampposts in the neighbourhood.
In the messages, she urges people to ‘make our community a better place by litter picking every day’ and to ‘make sure to give homeless people something every time (they) pass one’.
The message also reads: “Enjoy life while you can and smile. Please make the world a better place for everyone and treat everyone with respect.”
Seraphina’s mum, Maria, said her daughter wrote the message on Saturday night (June 22) and stuck it on the lampposts on Sunday (June 23).
She added: “A neighbour offered to laminate her notes, and they seem to be putting a smile on everyone’s face.
“Seraphina tells me she was inspired to write the letter because she wanted to do something good for the neighbourhood and community. She was a little inspired by a boy in her class at school who collects unwanted toys every Christmas for charity and thought: “What can I do?”
Seraphina said: “It makes me feel very sad and upset when I see homeless people but everyone else just walks past them. I don't know how people don't see them. We all need to be a bit nicer to all people.”
