Big hearted local girl Lilly Porter will be setting off on an epic cycle trek in April with the aim of helping others.

Lilly plans to cycle approximately 523 miles from Hastings - Paris - Geneva, which will take around ten days, to raise money for a children’s cancer charity. It is believed she will be the youngest known British citizen to take on the challenge.

Mum Hayley said: “She chose Geneva as her destination as it’s a long way and she wants a challenge.”

Last year Lilly became the first young person to receive a Hastings Mayor’s Award for her charity fund raising efforts. She has been fundraising for local and national good causes since 2020, including the Conquest Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital. She has also supported local foodbanks and made care packages during the COVID pandemic.

Lilly on her bike. She will attempt a ride of more than 500 miles this April

Her recent fundraising has included cycling, riding from Asda in St Leonards to Dymchurch and back. Since March 2021 she has cycled 347 miles and since August 2021 has swum more than 110 miles. This has included taking part in her first triathlon. On New Year’s Eve 2022 she climbed Ben Nevis for charity which took 10.5 hours, braving the snow, ice and cold all for charity.

Lilly said: “I like to fundraise for people in need because I really hate the fact some children are poorly. It makes me happy, knowing that I have done all I can to help.

“I want to help make a difference in these children’s lives and to their families no matter how small of a difference that is. Fundraising is very important to me and I definitely believe it’s cool to be kind. Helping my local community is something close to my heart, that I will try my best to do every year.”

Her April ride will be raising funds for the Azaylia Foundation – a charity which supports children fighting cancer. She said: “I love my bike and I enjoy going on bike rides. This will be the toughest challenge that I have ever faced but I am ready to face this challenge. I’m very excited to start. Please donate to my fundraiser if you can. I would like to raise as much as possible for this charity.

Lilly with the award she received from the Hastings Mayor

You can support Lilly by visiting her donation page

You can follow Lilly’s progress on Instagram at Athlete_Lillybellaboo.

