Green Party councillors from Hastings and St Leonards have handed in a 1400-signature petition to East Sussex County Council calling for a default 20pmh speed limit on residential streets in the town.

Green Party councillors and supporters have been collecting signatures at many points around the town, including several local primary schools. The call to reduce speed limits follows a motion brought by Green councillor Amanda Jobson (Gensing) to Hastings Borough Council (HBC) last October, calling on ESCC to impose a 20mph speed limit in residential areas. The motion drew cross-party support from town councillors but was turned down by the county council.

Evidence shows that a 20mph speed limit has many benefits, including a significant reduction in road traffic accident casualties [3] and encouraging people to make journeys on foot or by bicycle. The World Health Organisation has called for a reduction in speed limits worldwide, pointing out that in the UK excess speed is responsible for 28% of all road traffic crashes resulting in death.

On 18 July, Green Party county councillors sponsored a debate in County Hall on the issue of speed limits, during which they asked for a re-evaluation of how requests for speed limit reductions are assessed. The subsequent debate showed that there is cross-party support for a policy review, with much greater emphasis on considering not just the history of collisions but also the impact of excessive speed on communities and vulnerable road users.

Julia Hilton, HBC Green group leader, said: “From talking to parents outside many of our local primary schools, as well as other local residents, we found that there is overwhelming support for a default speed limit of 20mph on residential streets. In just the past six months in St Leonards there have been two deaths from car crashes as well as three crashes on just one stretch of road. It's clear we need a significant culture change around driving in residential areas, with far less tolerance of speeding, and a 20mph speed limit would be a significant step in making our roads safer.”

