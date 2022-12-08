A Hastings Green Party councillor is calling for a 20mph speed limit in residential areas following the collision between two vehicles in Bohemia Road this week.

Amanda Jobson, Green councillor for Gensing ward and ‘20s plenty’ campaigner, visited the site of the crash which took place on Tuesday morning (December 6).

Pictured in front of the vehicles on Facebook, Cllr Jobson said she will continue to campaign for change to speed limits in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision saw both vehicles crashing into two separate buildings, with Sussex Police stating that the occupants of the cars sustained minor injuries.

Cllr Amanda Jobson in front of one of the crashed vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jobson said: “As residents, the public here in Hastings want to see safer roads, active travelling, getting cyclists off the pavement, and children walking to school.”

“Earlier this year in my ward, an elderly man was run over by a speeding car and the recent crash on Bohemia Road, with two vehicles ending up crashing into two different shops, almost side by side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The high street as we call it on Bohemia Road is part business and part residential and it must become safer for people walking and going to work and school."

Cllr Jobson explained that 20mph areas, which would be indicated by ‘signage only’, could be monitored by community speedwatch, which would oversee engagement and educated drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision in Bohemia Road.

She added: “Then residents can actively travel, businesses can thrive, there are less roads with casualties and accidents, less resources on the NHS, police, emergency services, etc.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2021, East Sussex County Council debated a proposal for 20mph to become the default speed limit on urban and village roads within the county.

It was ultimately rejected, with the council stating it ‘does not have the resources to deliver an authority-wide ‘default’ 20mph speed limit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jobson’s current motion acknowledges this previous decision, but also notes that the county council has agreed to consider a default 20mph limit as part of its longer term transport planning.

The Hastings Green Party said it continues to campaign for the speed limit and has launched a petition calling on the County Council to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad