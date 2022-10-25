Hastings Gym highlights importance of mental health

Their campaign aims to highlight the importance of speaking out about mental struggles.

CrossFit 1066, based in Gotham Alley in Trinity Triangle, has asked its members to open up about their experience with the functional fitness sport, and share how it has helped them with their mental health and body positivity. The purpose of the campaign is to highlight the importance of physical activity, community, and a sense of belonging when it comes to combatting mental health struggles.

Using the hashtag #mymindisbetterwithcrossfit, CrossFit 1066 has posted stories from a variety of members, alongside photos which were taken during a dedicated shoot by photographer Holly Paterson.

Members of Crossfit1066 gym who have been raising awareness of mental health issues. Pic Holly Patterson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Greenfield, one of the members behind the campaign, said “We are so proud to be showcasing the stories of members at CrossFit 1066, and we have seen what amazing things can happen when you step out of your comfort zone and open up. The feedback we have received on the back of the campaign has been incredible, with people telling us how much it has helped to read others’ stories.”

“While the campaign is specifically about CrossFit and how the sport has helped people with their own demons, we wanted to show that mental health affects everyone and you really don’t know what battles everyone is facing. World Mental Health Day was the perfect time to launch this campaign and say that it’s okay not to be okay, you are not alone.”

Abi Clarke, one of the gym’s members who participated in the campaign by sharing her story, said “Training at CrossFit for me is an outlet. I was diagnosed with anxiety before I turned 16, and CrossFit really helps me keep my mind in check.”

CrossFit 1066 was founded in 2016. CrossFit is a sport that combines a variety of functional fitness movements performed at relatively high intensity. Workouts reflect movements performed in day-to-day life, such as squatting, lifting, pulling and pushing. CrossFit is hugely beneficial to all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad