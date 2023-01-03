Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings had the only trains running in East Sussex on Boxing Day

Although there were no mainline trains running in East Sussex on Boxing Day – a railway service still ran, as the town’s West Hill Lift was open and the miniature railway was fully operational.

By Andy Hemsley
4 minutes ago

Kevin Boorman was on hand to snap these pictures as people took advantage of a bright, sunny, Boxing Day to enjoy local attractions in Hastings Old Town and on the seafront.

Local Morris dancing sides put on a display at Winkle Island, where a traditional Sussex Mummer’s Play was also performed.

The 130 year old funicular railway, particularly unusual as it runs in a tunnel, connects George Street in the Old Town and the top of the West Hill. It retains its original Victorian carriages. Hastings Miniature Railway was running all day on Boxing Day and operating illuminated specials over the festive period.

Miniature Railway ran on Boxing Day. Pic by Kevin Boorman
West Hill Lift running on Boxing Day. Pic by Kevin Boorman