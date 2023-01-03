Kevin Boorman was on hand to snap these pictures as people took advantage of a bright, sunny, Boxing Day to enjoy local attractions in Hastings Old Town and on the seafront.
Local Morris dancing sides put on a display at Winkle Island, where a traditional Sussex Mummer’s Play was also performed.
The 130 year old funicular railway, particularly unusual as it runs in a tunnel, connects George Street in the Old Town and the top of the West Hill. It retains its original Victorian carriages. Hastings Miniature Railway was running all day on Boxing Day and operating illuminated specials over the festive period.