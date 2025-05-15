Hastings has its first Green Mayor

Becca Horn has become the first Green Party Mayor of Hastings

Hastings has its first Green Party Mayor Councillor Becca Horn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the local Green Party said: “Her appointment represents a powerful moment for our town, reflecting her dedication, passionate advocacy, and unwavering commitment to the people of Hastings. “We are incredibly proud of Becca and all that she has achieved—both in the community and as a tireless champion for our borough.”

Cllr Horn, who stood as a Parliamentary Candidate, says is dedicated to making her home town of Hastings cleaner, greener and safer for future generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My top priorities are affordable quality homes for all, safe and pleasant town centres with better public transport and active travel routes, creating opportunities for young people and cleaning up our rivers and seas by pushing for public water ownership.”

She takes over as Mayor from Cllr Judy Rogers.