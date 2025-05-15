Hastings has its first Green Mayor
A spokesperson for the local Green Party said: “Her appointment represents a powerful moment for our town, reflecting her dedication, passionate advocacy, and unwavering commitment to the people of Hastings. “We are incredibly proud of Becca and all that she has achieved—both in the community and as a tireless champion for our borough.”
Cllr Horn, who stood as a Parliamentary Candidate, says is dedicated to making her home town of Hastings cleaner, greener and safer for future generations to enjoy.
She said: “My top priorities are affordable quality homes for all, safe and pleasant town centres with better public transport and active travel routes, creating opportunities for young people and cleaning up our rivers and seas by pushing for public water ownership.”
She takes over as Mayor from Cllr Judy Rogers.