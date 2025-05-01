Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Coastguard has warned people to be prepared for a shock if they intend to take a dip in the sea during the current hot spell.

A spokesperson said: "As we head towards this bank holiday weekend and, with stable sunny warm weather predicted all this week in lead-up, let's not forget that the sea temperatures around our coastline are still very cold and 'cold water shock' is very real.

"Whilst the sea temperature is around the 11c mark, remember your body internal temperature is approx 36c, so regardless of the outside 'air temperature' your body will go into shock if you fall into the sea unexpectedly or jump intentionally.

"Half of those who drown at the coast didn’t even plan to enter the water. What would you do if you fell in? "Remember these simple steps #FloatToLive:

Fight your instinct to thrash around

Lean back your head with your ears below the water, unnatural as this might sound, it will keep your airway at the right angle to be clear of water!

Gently move your arms & legs out stretched to help you float

Catch your breath - float until you can control your breathing

Swim to safety if you can. Or raise a hand and call for help”

