Hastings history: Take a look inside what was once the most prestigious department store in Hastings

The imposing Mastins department store stood by the fountain at Breeds Place on the site now occupied by modern offices and the Hastings Borough Council building.

Thomas Mastin and his brother John were members of a large Lincolnshire Family. The two brothers moved to Hastings, with Thomas being listed as a drapery apprentice in 1871 at William Bowerman's drapery store located at 14 Robertson Street. By the following year (1872) they had founded Mastin Brothers in Breeds Place.

Set over many floors, it had a number of departments, including carpets and haberdashery. It was known for its huge toy selection and elaborate Christmas grottoes – which often had a an enchanted forest setting.

On the 9th of December 1904, Mastins suffered a disastrous fire. Nearly £12,000 of damage was caused. The drapery establishment was partially ruined. There was a narrow escape for girls in the store and two firemen. This was the first time in the history of the Hastings fire brigade that all the men were called out, and may have been the biggest ever faced by the volunteer brigade. Business was at a standstill for some time afterwards.

It remained the leading family business in the town until it closed in 1969.

Trevor Stagg shared these pictures from a 1963 Mastins brochure.

