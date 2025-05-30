Hastings holiday park submits fishing plans

A holiday park has submitted plans for fishing in Hastings Country Park.

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council, Shearbarn Holiday Park is seeking planning permission for the “continued use” of Ecclesbourne Reservoir for fishing.

The holiday park had previously secured permission for fishing on the reservoir in 2016, although the council says this consent has lapsed.

The holiday park sought to re-secure planning permission for the use last year. But this updated application was refused, due to concerns around the biodiversity impact of the use.

Ecclesbourne Reservoir. Image via Google Maps

In a report at the time, a Hastings planning spokesman said: “Whilst it is accepted that the reservoir may have been used historically for fishing, there is no planning permission for this, and a lawful use has not been established.

“As such whilst any previous fishing use may have taken place, there was no planning assessment that required the proper level of biodiversity enhancement or protection.

“Given that the application allows for an expanded use of the lake by way of fishing above that of its lawful use, it is reasonable to consider whether there could be harm to the biodiversity of the reservoir and whether mitigation is necessary to address that.”

The council had raised particular concerns about the scheme’s impact on two areas of ancient woodland, known as Coneyburrow Shaw and Wet Wood.

In its report on the previous scheme, the council noted how a “swim” set to be used as part of the fishing use was located within 15 metres of Coneburrow Shaw — a buffer zone in which development would not be allowed. Officers also noted how use of the swim would require visitors to walk through the ancient woodland.

These concerns saw the previous application refused.

In its latest application, the holiday park is seeking to address the previous reasons for refusal. Changes include the removal of the contentious structure and the erection of new fencing intended to prevent public access to the ancient woodlands.

The holiday park is also offering to erect an information board and signage around the site, along with “island planting” within the reservoir intended to improve biodiversity.

In its application, a spokesman for the holiday park said: “In terms of biodiversity, as the application will use existing infrastructure and is simply the continuation of an historic use, there will be no impact on priority habitats and a de minimus conclusion can be reached in respect of net gain legislation which is one of the exemptions.

“For example, the swims, access route and fishing points remain in place and no work is required to continue this fishing use. However as set out in the earlier paragraphs the applicant is content to implement the enhancements sought in the previous submission and we are happy to discuss further with the council.

“As such, the use can be considered to be acceptable in planning terms and we look forward to working with the council in order a consent can be in place by the summer months.”