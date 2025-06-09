Hastings homeless charity gets planning permission to convert house into 9-bedroom home

Planning proposals from a Hastings-based homelessness charity have been approved by councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On June 4, Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application from The Seaview Project, which sought permission to convert a house in Gresham Way into a nine-bedroom Home in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The charity intends to use the property as a place for people rough sleeping, combining accommodation with support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has been recommended for approval by council planning officers. However, some neighbours have raised concerns around fears of antisocial behaviour and the impact of a HMO on the character of the area.

The existing property in Gresham Way. Image via Google Maps.

Conservative councillor Matthew Beaver argued the scheme should be refused. He said: “This is a good idea, of course it is. We are desperate for homes in this town and I have absolute sympathy with Seaview for trying to get more property like this. But it is in the wrong area; it is not right for this area.

“Because of that, whether it is sensible or not, I am going to actually propose we go against the officer recommendation and recommend refusal.”

He said it should be refused on the grounds it would have a negative impact on the character and appearance of the area and lead to the loss of a single family dwelling. This motion received no support from the rest of the committee, so was not put to the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Judy Rogers said: “I volunteered for a number of years with the Snowflake winter shelter. What we desperately needed then and we desperately need now is a place where people can be assured of a bed where they can sleep at night.”

She added: “I used to live just around the corner to this [property] for six to seven years in St Dominic Close. I think it will just sit very quietly there. The people will be well monitored.

“I know how Seaview work, so it will work properly and they will work with the residents to ensure there is no adverse impact on the people in the area.”

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for Seaview said: “This property is intended to provide an Off-the-Street-Offer (OTSO) for individuals presenting as rough sleeping across Hastings and St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The accommodation will sit outside of typical statutory Temporary Accommodation (TA) pathways, acting as an immediate relief for those presenting as rough sleeping.

“The accommodation offer will include support to help someone settle, to work with wider support services on a needs-led basis, and to ensure emphasis on move on, within a targeted time frame which will need to be flexible, according to availability of more settled accommodation.

“Providing these support services will enable residents to move on into more settled accommodation and leave homelessness for good.”

The application also included a management plan for the HMO, setting out how the site would be monitored by CCTV at all times, have access to an on-call security company and be staffed 24 hours a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s application also addressed neighbours’ concerns around parking, saying spaces would be reserved for staff and other professionals visiting the site. The charity also notes how it is “unlikely that any of the residents will own vehicles”, but says it would not offer parking spaces for those who do.

In agreeing the proposals, the committee added an informative condition asking for a ‘discreet’ sign outside the property to provide neighbours with a contact point for the charity.