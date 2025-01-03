Hastings hospice appeals for unwanted Christmas presents

St Michael's Hospice unwanted Christmas present appeal

St Michael’s Hospice is asking people to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Did you receive a gift this Christmas that wasn’t your cup of tea? Or maybe even received two of the same item, which you won’t use? St Michael’s Hospice will be able to put these unwanted presents to good use, helping them run their tombola and raffles throughout 2025.”

If you have some items that you wish to donate, you can drop them off at any of the following drop-off locations:

Morrisons, Queens Road, Hastings, TN34 1RN

Tesco Extra, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 9RB

St Michael’s Hospice Reception, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB.

Please ensure the items are not used, are in their original packaging and if perishable, that it has a 2025 best before date.

Drop-off points will accept items until Friday 31st January.

The hospice has integrated multi-disciplinary teams delivering supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through its In-Patient Unit, Wellbeing Programme, Hospice Community Outreach, Specialist Palliative Care Telephone Support Line, Bereavement Support and Community Support Volunteers.

The hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards where appointments can be made to drop off donations of pre-loved goods. In addition, there are seven retail shops across the catchment area in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards.

St Michael's Hospice needs to raise £5.5 million a year to continue providing care and support to the community of Hastings and Rother. The Hospice's services are free of charge. For more information visit stmichaelshospice.com.