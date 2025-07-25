Hastings hospice to get funding boost of nearly half a million pounds

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has welcomed the new Government funding for St Michael's Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice, which serves the Hastings and Rother area, is to get a massive Government funding boost to transform end of life care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has welcomed an additional £441,000 funding boost for St Michael’s Hospice from the Labour Government.

The funding will go towards delivering major improvements to the hospice facilities, buildings and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the £75 million funding package – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including vital heating and ventilation work.

Helena Dollimore MP said: “St Michael’s Hospice has been a lifeline for countless families from across Hastings, Rye and the villages, offering compassionate care at the moments it’s needed most. This additional funding from the Labour Government will make a real and lasting difference to patients and their loved ones.”

“Our local hospices are at the heart of our communities. Since I was elected, I have been advocating for our local hospices and pushing for them to receive the support they so rightly deserve.”

Dr Karen Clarke, Chief Executive of St Michael’s Hospice said: “We really welcome this funding from the government, which is specifically for improvements to facilities, buildings and technology - things that directly support the vital care hospices provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At St Michael’s Hospice, it means we can now go ahead with essential work including improvements to heating and ventilation.

"These are things we would have had to do anyway to keep the environment safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Being able to fund them this way means we can protect the resources we rely on to deliver our specialist day-to-day care and support for people across Hastings and Rother. It’s a really positive step - and we’ll keep working with our partners to make sure hospice care is sustainably funded for the long term.”