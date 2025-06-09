Hastings hot spell - temperature set to soar to 25°

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 9th Jun 2025, 18:12 BST
Hastings seafront pictured during the heatwave on Aug 13 2022.Hastings seafront pictured during the heatwave on Aug 13 2022.
Hastings seafront pictured during the heatwave on Aug 13 2022.
The weather looks set to hot up in Hastings this week, according to the Met Office.

It forecasts the temperature is set to soar to 25° by Friday June 13. A spokesperson said: "Warm air from the continent will drive temperatures up later this week". They added that it would become: "Increasingly very warm or hot and humid".

