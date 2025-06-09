Hastings hot spell - temperature set to soar to 25°
The weather looks set to hot up in Hastings this week, according to the Met Office.
It forecasts the temperature is set to soar to 25° by Friday June 13. A spokesperson said: "Warm air from the continent will drive temperatures up later this week". They added that it would become: "Increasingly very warm or hot and humid".
