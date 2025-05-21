A hotel in Hastings town centre has gone into administration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vive Hotel, in Havelock Road, containing 98 rooms, fully opened nearly two years ago.

The hotel launched a first phase of opening earlier in 2023, with 49 of its rooms available to book.

It then fully opened in October that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vive Hotel in Hastings. Picture taken in November 2022

Owners said the hotel went into administration on Friday (May 16).

The hotel’s website also no longer works.

At the time the venue opened in 2023 owners said the new hotel was built as a collaboration between Jason Bull, former owner of the hotel Es Vive in Ibiza and its multi award-winning designer Sean Cochrane.

Sean said: “With the price increases in all materials and labour post-Covid, and with the advent of the Ukraine war, our budget increased by just under £2 million. Unfortunately, this has left us with a dramatically decreased cash flow float.

“Hastings Centre University pulling out of the rooms after working with us and supporting us to house students during the early planning stages has caused occupancy issues during the non-summer months from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, we have simply not been able to cash flow the business at the occupancy levels of a new hotel.

“However, the design and overall ethos of the hotel have been greatly complimented and supported by the planning team, MPs, and the general public. I think we can all agree that Hastings needs a hotel of this calibre.

“We are deeply saddened that we haven’t been able to succeed, given the number of obstacles that had to be overcome. We sincerely hope that the administration team can address some of these challenges and turn around this much-needed business for Hastings.”

Developers at Cochrane Design were given planning permission in October 2020 by Hastings Borough Council to change the former University of Brighton building in Havelock Road into student accommodation and an adjacent hotel.

The pandemic delayed the start of the development but work finally started in March 2022.