A planning application is seeking permission to use a Hastings hotel as emergency housing.

In a change of use application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, planning permission is being sought to begin using the Vive hotel in Havelock Road as temporary accommodation — in other words, emergency housing for people who are homeless.

The building already has a dual use as both tourist and student accommodation, with the application adding in the new use as temporary housing.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The current use as dual hotel/student accommodation is not utilising the building to its maximum use due to the depression in the economy.

The Vive hotel, Havelock Road, Hastings. Pic: Contributed

“This same economic climate has led to a huge increase in homelessness in Hastings and the building can, during these dips, provide temporary and emergency residential accommodation to meet the council’s needs.

“It therefore makes sense to permit the combined use of student, tourist and temporary/emergency accommodation. The uses all being within the C class. This ensures the maximum use of the building ensuring its viability and that this town centre building does not become an empty property.”

The statement goes on to say the change of use has already “been implemented”, with the building now fitted out with the kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities required for temporary and emergency housing.

In all, the applicant says, the change of use would result in 97 studio apartments becoming available for use as temporary accommodation.