Campaigners are currently staging a demonstration by occupying an empty block of flats in Hastings, demanding they are refurbished and made available for people.

Housing Rebellion started its protest yesterday (Sunday, June 23) at Clifton Court, in Holmesdale Gardens and will be continuing its demonstration until 6pm today (Monday, June 24), the group said.

A similar protest was held last November by the group outside the same block of flats where the group staged a rally against the ‘thousands of empty homes’ in Hastings.

The block contains 53 empty flats owned by Orbit housing association, Housing Rebellion said.

Housing Rebellion held a protest at Clifton Court

Cllr John Cannan, Independent councillor at Hastings Borough Council, who works at the Seaview Project, which works with vulnerable people in town, took part in this week’s protest.

He said: “I see examples every day of the devastating impact lack of housing has on people in terms of both physical and mental health. I have raised the issue at council to no avail. That is why I am wholeheartedly supporting this protest.

“It is a disgrace that Orbit are not progressing the refurbishment of Clifton Court as a matter of urgency. Providing affordable rents and secure tenancies should be at the very core of what they do.”

Grace Lally, from Housing Rebellion, said the protest had received positive feedback from the public. She added that she had spoken to young families who had told her that they cannot get on to the housing list.

Housing Rebellion held a protest at Clifton Court in Hastings

Housing Rebellion has launched a petition on Change.org, which can be found at www.change.org/p/fill-53-empty-homes-in-clifton-court-refurbish-don-t-demolish.

An Orbit spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the current demand for affordable housing in Hastings like elsewhere in the country, and agree that we need focussed commitment and investment from Government to address the national social housing crisis.

“Orbit is developing two new 100 per cent affordable housing schemes on Harrow Lane and Fredericks Road in Hastings, which will comprise 80 affordable rent and 116 shared ownership properties, including 31 flats and 165 family homes. This is part of our commitment to deliver 5,700 new and regenerated affordable homes by 2030 across our operating areas.

“The decision to decommission Clifton Court was taken with the safety of customers uppermost in our minds. The building was issued with an Improvement Notice by the local authority on safety grounds, and an independent report commissioned by us found that the building requires extensive, long-term remedial works to meet new building regulations. The site is therefore not suitable for permanent or temporary housing.