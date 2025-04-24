Thousands of people are set to line the streets of the Old Town for the colourful spectacle on Monday (May 5).

The main event takes place on the Monday with the colourful procession through the Old Town but the festivities kick off on Friday (May 2).

There will be an evening of music and song at East Hastings Sea Angling Association (EHSAA) from 8pm to 11pm.

All are welcome to sing, play, dance or just enjoy the live music with a pint.

On Saturday (May 3) Classroom on the Coast is holding a free family event on The Stade from 10am to noon where people can come along and make a garland or headdress for the Jack in the Green procession on Monday. Materials will be supplied.

Host sides Hastings RX Morris and Hannah’s Cat will be kicking off the dancing at the Stade Open Space on Saturday from noon until 4pm.

Other dance spots will include Winkle Island, Butler’s Gap, and The Albion.

Rattlebag, a five-piece, a capella group from Hastings, is performing at the Stag in All Saints’ Street from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday.

The Big Ceilidh, with Out Of Hand is being held at the White Rock Theatre from 8pm to 11pm on Saturday. Out Of Hand is a vibrant and danceable ceilidh band known for its folk-rock style and high energy tunes.

On Sunday (May 4) the annual service of celebration, includes readings, jigs, music and dances from host sides, Hastings RX Morris and Hannah’s Cat will be held from 10am to 11am at St Clement’s Church in Swan Terrace, High Street. There is dancing outside the church from 11.15am.

Later on Sunday from noon to 3pm Morris sides, giants and performance groups from around the country will be dancing around the streets of the Old Town and the seafront.

Official Jack in the Green merchandise will also be on sale, with all proceeds go towards the Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green charity.

Monday is the big day and starts with a Morris dancers’ breakfast at St Clement’s Church at 7.30am.

The Jack will be released from The Fishermen’s Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road at 10.15am and will lead a procession through the Old Town, featuring dancers, giants, characters in colourful costumes and drumming groups.

The procession will weave its way up All Saints’ Street, across The Bourne and down the High Street from around 10.20am.

The procession breaks for 45 minutes in the High Street before continuing up Croft Road to the West Hill where an afternoon of celebration and entertainment will take place.

The Jack will be slain to release the spirit of summer at 4pm.

For more information, visit hastingstraditionaljackinthegreen.co.uk.

