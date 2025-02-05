The popular event, which has been running in its current format for more than 40 years, received £23,572 through Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants.

Organisers of the festival said the money will contribute to the costs of Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green in 2025.

The traditional calendar custom was reintroduced to Hastings in 1983 by a small group of Morris dancer friends, and has since grown to attract around 20,000 people over the May Day Bank holiday weekend each year.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The free May Day procession and celebration is well-loved and enjoyed by local people, visitors, and folk enthusiasts nationally and worldwide. Over the weekend there is also a full programme of free events, talks, workshops and performances, and some ticketed events, including our popular Saturday night ceilidh.

“The huge swell in numbers attending has meant costs have increased dramatically. In addition 2025 is the first year that the committee, run entirely by volunteers, has been handed over the full responsibility and costs of running the Monday West Hill event, previously managed by Hastings Borough Council.

“Since 2023 we have actively been building our education and outreach programme, working with schools and community groups to engage more local people in making them aware, and actively participating in our celebration.

“This year, we are working with more groups including local Ukrainian refugees, Hastings Academy, Eggtooth, Bexhill College and Hastings Cub Scouts, with additional support from the Magdalen and Lasher fund, alongside artists and musicians who include acapella all-female folk group, Rattlebag; and visual artist and researcher Lorna Hamilton-Brown.

“Although we must grow as an organisation and develop new avenues of funding, we remain very grateful to Hastings Borough Council for its continued support, without which we would face significant challenges. We also greatly appreciate the generous donations of our attendees, participants and local businesses - without these, and our team of dedicated volunteers, this event would not be able to take place.”

Chair Keith Leech said: “We’re delighted with this award, which was made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England. This is the first year that Jack in the Green is on its own and managing all the events as an independent entity, and it's the first time we have applied for public funding to help us run the weekend.

“It does mean that various things we were considering cutting can go ahead, and there is some really exciting stuff we can now do. This will make things a lot easier, but please can people keep donating, as it doesn't mean we are out of the financial woods. Putting on such an event for free - properly and safely - does mean there are many things to be paid for.”

