Hundreds of people are expected to gather at dawn on the West Hill cliff top when Mad Jacks Morris will be joined by other dance sides to dance up the sun. The event will start a day of celebration with thousands lining the streets for the main procession through the street of the Old Town later that morning.
The council has also switched the Bottle Alley lights, on the seafront to green this week. They will be green until Tuesday May 2.
