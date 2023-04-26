Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings Jack in the Green: West Hill lift to open at dawn on bank holiday Monday for dancing the sun up ceremony

Hastings Borough Council has announced the West Hill Lift will be open at 4.45am on Monday May 1, for people wanting to get up to the Ladies Parlour to watch the dancing at dawn.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at dawn on the West Hill cliff top when Mad Jacks Morris will be joined by other dance sides to dance up the sun. The event will start a day of celebration with thousands lining the streets for the main procession through the street of the Old Town later that morning.

The council has also switched the Bottle Alley lights, on the seafront to green this week. They will be green until Tuesday May 2.

Dancing at dawn on the Ladies Parlour. Pic by Kevin BoormanDancing at dawn on the Ladies Parlour. Pic by Kevin Boorman
Dancing at dawn on the Ladies Parlour. Pic by Kevin Boorman

