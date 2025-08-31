Hastings Kate Bush event cancelled

A Coastal Currents arts festival event which would have seen dozens of people re-creating a scene from a Kate Bush music video on the West Hill has been cancelled by organisers.

The event was to have taken place at 1pm today (Sunday August 31) but has been cancelled due to heavy overnight rain making the grass wet and slippery.

People were due to don red-dresses to join in a dance before enjoying a picnic as part of one of the opening weekend events of the Coastal Currents Festival.