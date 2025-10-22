Hastings ladies mini golf club celebrates a century

Members of the club came together at the White Rock Hotel recently for a 100 year prize giving ceremony

Cups and Trophies presented by Club President Mrs Dorothy Mannering.

Carol Paffett, from the club, said: “The only time the club members have not played was 1939 to 1945 world war two and during covid. The groundsman at the putting green put 100 years in gold for us at the start of hole number one, a big thank you to them.

“This year our president Mrs Dorothy Mannering and club captain Joan Smart started the year off and then it was down to The White Rock Hotel for afternoon tea, the hotel did us proud.

“We also had a celebratory tea at the sports centre in Elphinstone Road, with entertainment by the club treasures Kathy Ball family, food and cake.

“Christine M'baye also did some embroidery which is now hanging in the town hall with other entries, she also donated £100 to the club.

“We would also like to thank Hastings Borough Council for their continued support, hopefully to continue for many years.”

1 . Hastings and St Leonards Miniature Golf Club is 100 years old Hastings and St Leonards Miniature Golf Club is 100 years old Photo: supplied

