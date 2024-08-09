Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A landlord in Hastings has been fined £10,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fine came following action taken by Hastings Borough Council.

The authority said the landlord failed to provide a satisfactory Electrical Safety Installation Certificate to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The council had requested that the landlord provided the certificate, which shows that electrical safety standards are met within a property.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

“It is a legal requirement to produce the certificate when a council asks for it. The Housing Renewals team at the council worked with him and after he failed to provide the certificate, the council took court action. An appeal to the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) by the landlord has been struck out for failing to comply with directions given by the tribunal.”

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “Regular and timely checks of the electrics within properties is an important safeguard for occupiers as faults and issues with electricals may not always be visible. The consequence of faulty installations that go undetected may not only put occupiers at risk of electrical shocks but also contribute to other hazards such as fires.

“As a council we are keen to support our landlords who provide a much-needed contribution to the private rented sector in the town. Our team of officers will engage with landlords where appropriate to achieve compliance. However, where this is not appropriate or engagement is not forthcoming, we will not hesitate to take proportionate enforcement action. This protects occupiers but also helps to support a level playing field for those landlords who do comply with their duties and responsibilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 were implemented to ensure that electrical safety standards are met in properties in the private rented sector and cover a range of issues including: how and when checks or electrical installations are carried out, who may carry out checks and that certificates are provided confirming that standards have been met. The Local Housing Authority has the regulatory duties and powers to ensure compliance with these regulations and failure to comply can attract a financial penalty of up to £30,000.