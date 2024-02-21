Hastings Borough Council said the incident took place in Old Roar Gill at the side of St Helen’s Road.
Safety barriers have been placed around the affected area.
The council said on X (formerly Twitter): “On Thursday, February 15, Hastings Borough Council was notified of a landslip at Old Roar Gill. The council and other agencies have all attended the site, and following a structural assessment, the homes backing onto the rear of the gill have been deemed stable.”
The council has been approached for comment.
