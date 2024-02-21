BREAKING

Hastings landslip closes off footpath along main road

A landslip in Hastings has led to a large section of footpath being cordoned off.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT

Hastings Borough Council said the incident took place in Old Roar Gill at the side of St Helen’s Road.

Safety barriers have been placed around the affected area.

The council said on X (formerly Twitter): “On Thursday, February 15, Hastings Borough Council was notified of a landslip at Old Roar Gill. The council and other agencies have all attended the site, and following a structural assessment, the homes backing onto the rear of the gill have been deemed stable.”

The council has been approached for comment.

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

1. Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

2. Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

3. Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

4. Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings.

Landslip at the side of St Helens Road, Hastings. Photo: staff

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsHastings Borough CouncilTwitter