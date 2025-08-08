Plans to carry out restoration work on the historic Hastings Central Library building have been put forward.

The application has been submitted by Clare Rowsell, from the Business Services Department of East Sussex County Council, asking for Listed Building Consent for a range of upgrades at the library’s Claremont site.

The proposed works include the replacement of the external fire escape, replacement of rear windows, and cleaning of the masonry on the Grade II listed building.

A design and access, planning and heritage statement by Frankham Projects, on behalf of the application, said: “The proposal relates to the replacement of an existing external staircase at Hastings Library. The existing staircase has a width of 610mm whilst the proposed will allow for an increase to 900mm.

“The replacement fire escape is required due to health and safety concerns and is currently supported by scaffolding. Temporary scaffolding was erected, following approval in 2024. A condition survey has been submitted in support of this application which demonstrates that the structure is unsafe.

“Masonry cleaning is also proposed for the rear elevation.

“Rear window replacement will be required due to the siting of the fire escape. The windows will be replaced with timber windows using accoya wood. This is required as the windows should be fire rated due to the proximity to the fire escape.”

The building that houses Hastings Library was originally constructed as a public institute of arts and science in the late 1870s.

The county council has opened a consultation period, allowing residents, historians, and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposal.

Those wishing to view the application can do so online via the Hastings Borough Council or East Sussex County Council websites, or in person by appointment at County Hall in Lewes.

The consultation period is open until August 22.

Written or online representations should be submitted to the director of the Communities, Economy and Transport Department at East Sussex County Council, quoting reference HS/3529/CCLB.

All responses will be made publicly available and forwarded to the Secretary of State, who will ultimately determine the outcome of the application.

For more information or to submit views, visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/environment/planning/applications.

