Hastings Lifeboat has a new Coxswain
Hastings RNLI has congratulated Paul McCleery who has just qualified as a Coxswaine for the Shannon class lifeboat.
Paul passed the final elements of his plan to become Coxswain following moths of practical assessments, written examinations and an afloat exercise, lasting nearly four hours.
He was put through his paces by RNLI Coastal Lifeboat Trainer Will Ellwood, who assessed him procedures such as command, boat handling, search and rescue and emergency procedures.
A spokesperson for Hastings RNLI said: “A huge well done Paul. This is a massive achievement.”
