Hastings Lifeboat has a new Coxswain

New Hastings Lifeboat Coxswain Paul McCleery

Hastings RNLI has congratulated Paul McCleery who has just qualified as a Coxswaine for the Shannon class lifeboat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul passed the final elements of his plan to become Coxswain following moths of practical assessments, written examinations and an afloat exercise, lasting nearly four hours.

He was put through his paces by RNLI Coastal Lifeboat Trainer Will Ellwood, who assessed him procedures such as command, boat handling, search and rescue and emergency procedures.

A spokesperson for Hastings RNLI said: “A huge well done Paul. This is a massive achievement.”

Have you read? New Jamaican cafe and bar to open in Bexhill